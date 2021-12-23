Dr. Sitko has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kevin Sitko, MD
Overview
Dr. Kevin Sitko, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL and is affiliated with Unm Hospital.
Locations
University of New Mexico Hospitals2211 Lomas Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87106 Directions (505) 272-6120
Emory Medical Group LLC1365b Clifton Rd Ne, Atlanta, GA 30322 Directions (404) 778-2020
Albuquerque - Northside5757 Harper Dr NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Directions (505) 888-5757Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 11:00am
University Blvd Eye Clinic1600 University Blvd Ne, Albuquerque, NM 87102 Directions (505) 272-2553
Hospital Affiliations
- Unm Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Dr. Sitko multiple times. Each visit Dr. Sitko was very thorough, thoughtful, caring and professional. His explanations regarding my condition were easy to understand. He answered all of my questions and took time to be very kind and supportive. I am truly blessed to have the privilendge of being one of his patients.
About Dr. Kevin Sitko, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1700197795
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Sitko accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sitko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sitko has seen patients for Diplopia, Visual Field Defects and Paralytic Strabismus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sitko on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Sitko. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sitko.
