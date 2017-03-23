Dr. Kevin Sinai, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sinai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Sinai, DO
Dr. Kevin Sinai, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.
Locations
Kevin P. Sinai DO Ltd.7455 W Washington Ave Ste 200, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 966-7127
Hospital Affiliations
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Culinary Health Fund
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sinai?
I highly recommend Dr. Sinai to any patient that is looking for a doctor that truly takes the time you need to diagnose, treat, and explain your medical needs. I have been a patient of his for over 15 years and under his watch I have received excellent care. His staff goes above and beyond and makes you feel like their first priority, even when you call for help after hours and the weekends. I am a type1 diabetic and he works great with my other doctors as a team. He is an asset in my life.
About Dr. Kevin Sinai, DO
- Internal Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1841375888
Education & Certifications
- Pcom St Agnes Hospital Philadelphia Pa
- Pcom City Hospital Philadelphia
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- University of Michigan
- Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sinai has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sinai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sinai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sinai works at
Dr. Sinai speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Sinai. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sinai.
