Dr. Kevin Sides, DO

Dr. Kevin Sides, DO

Family Medicine
3.5 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kevin Sides, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Festus, MO. They graduated from University of Health Sciences.

Dr. Sides works at BJC Medical Group Family Medicine at Festus in Festus, MO. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    BJC Medical Group Family Medicine at Festus
    1216 W Main St, Festus, MO 63028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (636) 543-7600

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Jan 07, 2022
Dr. Sides truly cares about his patients. I have had him call me to check on me after I have seen him.
Ken Schultheis — Jan 07, 2022
Photo: Dr. Kevin Sides, DO
About Dr. Kevin Sides, DO

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1821096652
Education & Certifications

Internship
  • Des Peres Hopsital
Medical Education
  • University of Health Sciences
Board Certifications
  • Family Practice/OMT
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Kevin Sides, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sides is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Sides has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Sides has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Sides works at BJC Medical Group Family Medicine at Festus in Festus, MO. View the full address on Dr. Sides’s profile.

9 patients have reviewed Dr. Sides. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sides.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sides, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sides appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

