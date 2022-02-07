See All Plastic Surgeons in Cincinnati, OH
Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.5 (20)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience
Dr. Kevin Shumrick, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital.

Dr. Shumrick works at Group Health - TriHealth Physician Partner in Cincinnati, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Group Health - TriHealth Physician Partner
    379 Dixmyth Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 246-7000
    Monday
    1:00pm - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Good Samaritan Hospital
    375 Dixmyth Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 862-2553
  3. 3
    Anderson Rheumatology Inc
    7810 5 Mile Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 246-7000
  4. 4
    Good Samaritan Western Ridge
    6949 Good Samaritan Dr, Cincinnati, OH 45247 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 853-9000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bethesda North Hospital
  • Good Samaritan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Facial Fracture
Bell's Palsy
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Facial Fracture
Bell's Palsy
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Feb 07, 2022
    Dr. Shumrick performed my rhinoplasty and I couldn't be happier with the result. He's a wonderful surgeon. Thank you!
    Julia — Feb 07, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Kevin Shumrick, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 44 years of experience
    • English
    • 1437194800
    Education & Certifications

    • U Cincinnati
    • Mass EE Infirm
    • University Of Minnesota
    • University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kevin Shumrick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shumrick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shumrick has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shumrick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shumrick works at Group Health - TriHealth Physician Partner in Cincinnati, OH. View the full address on Dr. Shumrick’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Shumrick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shumrick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shumrick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shumrick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

