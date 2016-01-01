Dr. Kevin Shih, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shih is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Shih, MD
Overview
Dr. Kevin Shih, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from University Of Texas At Dallas.
Locations
Oak Street Health Irving2928 N Belt Line Rd, Irving, TX 75062 Directions (877) 572-6414
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kevin Shih, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 7 years of experience
- English
- 1063806107
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas At Dallas
- Geriatric Medicine and Internal Medicine
