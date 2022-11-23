Dr. Kevin Shepet, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shepet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Shepet, MD
Overview
Dr. Kevin Shepet, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS and is affiliated with Bellin Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Shepet works at
Locations
Bellin Health Titletown Sports Medicine and Orthopedics1970 S Ridge Rd, Green Bay, WI 54304 Directions (920) 430-4888Monday3:00pm - 4:45pmTuesday8:00am - 4:45pmWednesday1:00pm - 4:45pmThursday8:00am - 4:45pmFriday8:00am - 4:45pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bellin Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Highly recommend! After working in surgery for 35 years I'm pretty picky when choosing a surgeon for myself or family. Since moving to the Green Bay area after retiring and not being familiar with surgeons in this area I reached out to those I knew, some being in the medical field and some as patients, to make my choice for an Orthopedic surgeon specializing in shoulders. I heard Dr. Shepet's name mentioned more than most and always a good review or recommendation. I'm very happy with my choice as my surgery went well with no complications and my recovery is on track. Dealing with Bellin Titletown Sports Medicine & Orthopedics has gone smoothly and I can't say enough positive things about Dr. Shepet and his staff. I am one happy old surgical nurse in regards to my over-all experience and outcome. I highly recommend choosing Dr. Shepet when needing shoulder surgery, you won't find better!
About Dr. Kevin Shepet, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1467867754
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shepet has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shepet accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shepet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Shepet. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shepet.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shepet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shepet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.