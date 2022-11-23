See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Green Bay, WI
Dr. Kevin Shepet, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kevin Shepet, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS and is affiliated with Bellin Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Shepet works at Bellin Health Titletown Sports Medicine & Orthopedics in Green Bay, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bellin Health Titletown Sports Medicine and Orthopedics
    1970 S Ridge Rd, Green Bay, WI 54304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 430-4888
    Monday
    3:00pm - 4:45pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Wednesday
    1:00pm - 4:45pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:45pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Bellin Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hip Sprain
Joint Drainage
Joint Pain
Hip Sprain
Joint Drainage
Joint Pain

Treatment frequency



Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Stabilizations Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 23, 2022
    Highly recommend! After working in surgery for 35 years I'm pretty picky when choosing a surgeon for myself or family. Since moving to the Green Bay area after retiring and not being familiar with surgeons in this area I reached out to those I knew, some being in the medical field and some as patients, to make my choice for an Orthopedic surgeon specializing in shoulders. I heard Dr. Shepet's name mentioned more than most and always a good review or recommendation. I'm very happy with my choice as my surgery went well with no complications and my recovery is on track. Dealing with Bellin Titletown Sports Medicine & Orthopedics has gone smoothly and I can't say enough positive things about Dr. Shepet and his staff. I am one happy old surgical nurse in regards to my over-all experience and outcome. I highly recommend choosing Dr. Shepet when needing shoulder surgery, you won't find better!
    — Nov 23, 2022
    About Dr. Kevin Shepet, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 9 years of experience
    • English
    • 1467867754
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.