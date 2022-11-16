Dr. Kevin Sheahan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sheahan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Sheahan, MD
Dr. Kevin Sheahan, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They completed their fellowship with Emory University
Stellar Ambulatory Anesthesia Consultants LLC1150 Hammond Dr Bldg E, Atlanta, GA 30328 Directions (770) 558-8501
He could make me laugh and I always look forward to talking to him. He was afraid of handling complicated patients. I would like to know where did Dr. Sheahan moved to so I can go there for treatment. Can someone tell me please?
- Emory University
- University South Fla College Med
Dr. Sheahan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sheahan accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sheahan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheahan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheahan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sheahan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sheahan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.