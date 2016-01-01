Dr. Kevin Sheahan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sheahan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Sheahan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kevin Sheahan, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Dover, DE. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware.
Locations
1
Nemours Dupont Pediatrics Dover201 Towne Centre Dr Ste 500, Dover, DE 19904 Directions (302) 672-5650
Hospital Affiliations
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kevin Sheahan, MD
- Pediatrics
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1184715591
Education & Certifications
- Medstar-Georgetown University Medical Center
- Medstar-Georgetown University Medical Center
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Pediatrics
