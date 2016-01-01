See All Pediatricians in Dover, DE
Dr. Kevin Sheahan, MD

Pediatrics
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Kevin Sheahan, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Dover, DE. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware.

Dr. Sheahan works at Nemours duPont Pediatrics, Dover in Dover, DE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Nemours Dupont Pediatrics Dover
    201 Towne Centre Dr Ste 500, Dover, DE 19904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 672-5650

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Treatment frequency



Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    About Dr. Kevin Sheahan, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 36 years of experience
    • English
    • 1184715591
    Education & Certifications

    • Medstar-Georgetown University Medical Center
    • Medstar-Georgetown University Medical Center
    • GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kevin Sheahan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sheahan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sheahan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sheahan works at Nemours duPont Pediatrics, Dover in Dover, DE. View the full address on Dr. Sheahan’s profile.

    Dr. Sheahan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheahan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sheahan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sheahan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

