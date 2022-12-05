Dr. Kevin Shea, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shea is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Shea, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kevin Shea, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Farmington, CT. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Uconn John Dempsey Hospital.
Locations
UConn Musculoskeletal Institute263 Farmington Ave, Farmington, CT 06032 Directions (860) 679-6600MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 Hours
UConn Musculoskeletal Institute1115 West St, Southington, CT 06489 Directions (860) 679-6600
Hospital Affiliations
- Uconn John Dempsey Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shea and his team got me through my recent shoulder replacement surgery and recovery. His excellent skill level and knowledge made me feel hopeful for complete success. I am back to almost 100% after 6 months and expect continued improvement. Dr. Shea made it possible for me to continue with my independent life style and to be pain free. Thank you Dr. Shea!
About Dr. Kevin Shea, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1225035694
Education & Certifications
- University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
- University Hospital Of Cleveland
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shea has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shea accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shea has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Shea. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shea.
