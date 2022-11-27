Dr. Shandera has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kevin Shandera, MD
Overview
Dr. Kevin Shandera, MD is an Urology Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.
Dr. Shandera works at
Locations
Joel M Hirschberg, MD Building39700 Bob Hope Dr Ste 301, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Directions (760) 346-8555Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Dr. Kevin Charles Shandera M.d.5171 S Cottonwood St Ste 720, Salt Lake City, UT 84107 Directions (801) 507-3400
Hospital Affiliations
- Eisenhower Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
A wonderful, reassuring dr. Has always been patient with me and answers all my questions clearly. Tells me to let him worry for me and I do with confidence.
About Dr. Kevin Shandera, MD
- Urology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1447298567
Education & Certifications
- Brooke Army Medical Center
- William Beaumont Army Medical Center
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shandera accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shandera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shandera works at
Dr. Shandera has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Urinary Incontinence and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shandera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Shandera. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shandera.
