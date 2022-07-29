Dr. Kevin Scott, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Scott, MD
Dr. Kevin Scott, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Morehouse School of Medicine and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.
Scott Sports Med LLC6918 Gunn Hwy Ste C, Tampa, FL 33625 Directions (813) 855-8450
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Tampa General Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
It’s been awhile since I had to see Dr. Kevin but I can’t say enough about how great he did with the 2 surgeries he performed on me, He also has wonderful bedside manners as well.I don’t know if he still does but, I know at one time he also did some charitable work. I wish more Orthopedic Surgeons would follow his lead.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1992786776
Education & Certifications
- Laser Spine Institute
- Ft. Wayne Medical Education
- Morehouse School of Medicine
- Talladega College
Dr. Scott has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scott accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scott works at
Dr. Scott has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scott on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Scott speaks Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Scott. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scott.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.