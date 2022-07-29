Overview

Dr. Kevin Scott, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Morehouse School of Medicine and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.



Dr. Scott works at Westchase Sports Medicine Orthpaedics in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.