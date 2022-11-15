See All Ophthalmologists in Fairfax, VA
Dr. Kevin Scott, MD

Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (78)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Kevin Scott, MD is an Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They completed their fellowship with Bascom Palmer Eye Institute

Dr. Scott works at Eye Plastic Associates in Fairfax, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Blocked Tear Duct, Entropion and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Eye Plastic Associates PC
    3700 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 400, Fairfax, VA 22033 (703) 620-4300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inova Fair Oaks Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicaid

    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 15, 2022
    Dr Scott is an expert in his field and I am very happy with the results of my eye lift. On top of him bringing an excellent doctor, he and his staff are very informative, kind and helpful. Just a great experience all around.
    S.R — Nov 15, 2022
    About Dr. Kevin Scott, MD

    • Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • English, Russian
    • 1962476713
    Education & Certifications

    • Bascom Palmer Eye Institute
    • Manhattan Eye Ear and Throat Hospital
    • Med College Of Va Va Commonwealth University
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kevin Scott, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Scott has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Scott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Scott works at Eye Plastic Associates in Fairfax, VA. View the full address on Dr. Scott’s profile.

    Dr. Scott has seen patients for Blocked Tear Duct, Entropion and Eyelid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scott on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    78 patients have reviewed Dr. Scott. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scott.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

