Dr. Kevin Scott, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neuromuscular Medicine. They graduated from Wake Forest University and is affiliated with UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.



Dr. Scott works at UCHealth Memorial Hospital Cardiology in Colorado Springs, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.