Neurology
Dr. Kevin Scott, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neuromuscular Medicine. They graduated from Wake Forest University and is affiliated with UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.

Dr. Scott works at UCHealth Memorial Hospital Cardiology in Colorado Springs, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Memorial Hospital
    175 S Union Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80910 (719) 444-2273
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Alzheimer's Disease
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Cognitive Function Testing
Concussion
Confusion
Dementia
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Dystonia
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Epilepsy
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Gait Abnormality
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
ImPACT Testing
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Low Back Pain
Memory Evaluation
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Nerve Conduction Studies
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Nystagmus
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Polyneuropathy
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP)
Pseudobulbar Affect
Restless Leg Syndrome
Seizure Disorders
Sleep Apnea
Spinal Stenosis
Stroke
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Sudoscan
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Traumatic Brain Injury
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Visual Field Defects
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Anosmia
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Anterior Horn Disease
Arthritis
Autonomic Disorders
Bell's Palsy
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Brain Aneurysm
Cerebral Vascular Disease
Cerebrovascular Disease
Chemodenervation
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy
Cluster Headache
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Cranial Trauma
Degenerative Disc Disease
Diplopia
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Essential Tremor
Fibromyalgia
Herniated Disc
Hydrocephalus
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Meningiomas
Meningitis
Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
Myasthenia Gravis
Myelopathy
Myoclonus
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus
Parkinson's Disease
Parkinsonism
Pituitary Tumor
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Syncope
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tension Headache
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
    • AARP
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation
    • Zurich

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Jan 11, 2020
    Great visit. Seems like a great Dr. But Can't get a hold of him to recommend who for the surgery he said I needed. Have called twice and its been a month now. Hard to get in touch with him. No real phone number.
    — Jan 11, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Kevin Scott, MD

    Neurology
    23 years of experience
    English
    1356399448
    Education & Certifications

    Penn State Milton Hershey Medical Center
    New Hanover Regional Medical Center
    Wake Forest University
    Neuromuscular Medicine and Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
