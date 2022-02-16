Dr. Schmitt has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kevin Schmitt, MD
Dr. Kevin Schmitt, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Memory Center - Ridgeway2655 Ridgeway Ave Ste 420, Rochester, NY 14626 Directions (585) 723-7972
Carepoint - Greenwood5600 S Quebec St Ste 312A, Greenwood Village, CO 80111 Directions (303) 436-2727
Henrietta Medical Campus - Imaging50 Middle Rd, Henrietta, NY 14467 Directions (585) 723-7972
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Professional, extremely knowledgeable and communicated clearly and consistently!
- Neurology
- 7 years of experience
- English
- 1952780108
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
