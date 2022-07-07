Overview

Dr. Kevin Schlamp, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sulphur, LA. They completed their residency with Plains Hlth Ctr



Dr. Schlamp works at Schlamp Family Medical Clinic in Sulphur, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.