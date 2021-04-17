Overview

Dr. Kevin Schewe, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Golden, CO. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Lutheran Medical Center, OrthoColorado Hospital and Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center.



Dr. Schewe works at Mountain Radiation Oncology Consultants - Golden in Golden, CO with other offices in Jasper, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.