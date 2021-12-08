Overview

Dr. Kevin Schendel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rosedale, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center, MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital and University Of Maryland Medical Center.



Dr. Schendel works at Beltway Internal Medicine in Rosedale, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.