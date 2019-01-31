See All General Dentists in North Port, FL
Dr. Kevin Schapley, DMD

Dentistry
5 (900)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Dr. Kevin Schapley, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in North Port, FL. They specialize in Dentistry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School of Dental Medicine.

Dr. Schapley works at Kevin Schapley DMD in North Port, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1
    Kevin Schapley DMD
    14236 Tamiami Trl Ste A, North Port, FL 34287 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 254-5940

Ankylosis of Tooth
Cavity
Ceramic Dental Crowns
Ankylosis of Tooth
Cavity
Ceramic Dental Crowns

Ankylosis of Tooth Chevron Icon
Cavity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cavity
Ceramic Dental Crowns Chevron Icon
Chipped Tooth Chevron Icon
Composite Fillings Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Procedure Chevron Icon
Crooked Teeth Chevron Icon
Crossbite Chevron Icon
Dental Bonding Chevron Icon
Dental Bridge Chevron Icon
Dental Crowding Chevron Icon
Dental Crown Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dental Spacing Chevron Icon
Denture Repair Chevron Icon
Dentures Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dentures
e.max® Dental Crowns Chevron Icon
Gaps Between Teeth Chevron Icon
Halitosis Chevron Icon
Implant-Supported Crown Chevron Icon
Malocclusion (Bad Bite) Chevron Icon
Misaligned Teeth Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Gum Treatment Chevron Icon
Open Bite Chevron Icon
Overbite Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Overbite
Physical Disability Chevron Icon
Porcelain Crown Chevron Icon
Protruding Front Teeth Chevron Icon
Removable Appliances Chevron Icon
Restoration of Dental Implants Chevron Icon
Root Planing Chevron Icon
Splinting Chevron Icon
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
Teeth Scaling Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Tooth Demineralization Chevron Icon
Ultrasonic Dental Cleaning Chevron Icon
Underbite Chevron Icon
X-Ray Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat X-Ray
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 900 ratings
    Patient Ratings (900)
    5 Star
    (855)
    4 Star
    (31)
    3 Star
    (5)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jan 31, 2019
    My experience was great Probably not the best format for communication with my brother and his sea-faring family. Kevin; we were trying to plan February, and we want to visit the grandkids, and everyone else possible in CNY the 3rd week in February. My question is: would your schedule be better served in the first two weeks in the month, or that last week. I would be available any time then. As I recall, you said a Wednesday, or Thursday arrival seemed optimal. Let me know if you have a preferen
    warner d schapley jr in conway, NY — Jan 31, 2019
    About Dr. Kevin Schapley, DMD

    Specialties
    • Dentistry
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1881789923
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Boston University School of Dental Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kevin Schapley, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schapley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schapley has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schapley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schapley works at Kevin Schapley DMD in North Port, FL. View the full address on Dr. Schapley’s profile.

    900 patients have reviewed Dr. Schapley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schapley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schapley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schapley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

