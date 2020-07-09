Dr. Kevin Sanders, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanders is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Sanders, MD
Overview
Dr. Kevin Sanders, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Multicare Capital Medical Center, MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital and MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Tacoma Valley Radiation Oncology1802 Yakima Ave Ste 103, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (253) 627-6172
-
2
Tacoma Valley Radiation Oncology11511 Canterwood Blvd Ste 50, Gig Harbor, WA 98332 Directions (253) 851-5155
-
3
Dr. Richard C. Ostenson Cancer Center400 15th Ave SE Ste A, Puyallup, WA 98372 Directions (253) 841-4311
-
4
Capital Radiation Therapy3920 Capital Mall Dr SW Ste 100B, Olympia, WA 98502 Directions (360) 596-4872
-
5
Tacoma Radiation Center Inc.314 Martin Luther King Jr Way Ste 11, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (253) 627-6172
-
6
Sound Cancer Care Pllc2920 S Meridian, Puyallup, WA 98373 Directions (907) 212-3186
Hospital Affiliations
- Multicare Capital Medical Center
- MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital
- MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Regence Blue Shield of Washington
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am currently finishing up 5 more radiation treatments at Sound Cancer Center and have had excellent care and support. All the techs, doctors and staff are extremely professional, caring and helpful. They have a soothing pleasant office and use the latest in high technology. I highly recommend them!
About Dr. Kevin Sanders, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1376554154
Education & Certifications
- MD Anderson Cancer Center
- Alameda County Medical Center
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- Whitman College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sanders has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sanders accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sanders has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanders. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanders.
