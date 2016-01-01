Overview

Dr. Kevin Sagers, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in West Jordan, UT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jordan Valley Medical Center, Jordan Valley Medical Center - West Valley Campus and Lone Peak Hospital.



Dr. Sagers works at Steward Orthopedics and Sports Medicine - West Jordan in West Jordan, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.