Dr. Kevin Sadati, DO
Dr. Kevin Sadati, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They completed their residency with Otolaryngology and Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery - Medical College of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia
Dr. Kevin Sadati - Gallery of Cosmetic Surgery359 San Miguel Dr Ste 110, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 706-7776
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Premera Blue Cross
- The Great-West Life Assurance Company
- UnitedHealthCare
i am so lucky that recently i know about dr.kevin.i recommand all of my friend and family to meet with him.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Persian
- 1053490003
- Otolaryngology and Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery - Medical College of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia
- General Surgery - Michigan State University, Metropolitan Hospital
- University of California at Berkeley - Molecular Cell Biology and Near Eastern Art & History
Dr. Sadati speaks Persian.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Sadati. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sadati.
