Dr. Kevin Sadati, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They completed their residency with Otolaryngology and Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery - Medical College of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia



Dr. Sadati works at Gallery Of Cosmetic Surgery in Newport Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.