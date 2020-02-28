See All Plastic Surgeons in Newport Beach, CA
Dr. Kevin Sadati, DO

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (50)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Kevin Sadati, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They completed their residency with Otolaryngology and Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery - Medical College of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia

Dr. Sadati works at Gallery Of Cosmetic Surgery in Newport Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Kevin Sadati - Gallery of Cosmetic Surgery
    359 San Miguel Dr Ste 110, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 706-7776

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Blepharoplasty
Botox® Injection
Cosmetic Facial Surgery
Blepharoplasty
Botox® Injection
Cosmetic Facial Surgery

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Facial Surgery Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Facelift
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • The Great-West Life Assurance Company
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 50 ratings
    Patient Ratings (50)
    5 Star
    (43)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Kevin Sadati, DO

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian
    NPI Number
    • 1053490003
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Otolaryngology and Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery - Medical College of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia
    Internship
    • General Surgery - Michigan State University, Metropolitan Hospital
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California at Berkeley - Molecular Cell Biology and Near Eastern Art & History
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kevin Sadati, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sadati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sadati has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sadati accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Sadati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sadati works at Gallery Of Cosmetic Surgery in Newport Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Sadati’s profile.

    50 patients have reviewed Dr. Sadati. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sadati.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sadati, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sadati appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

