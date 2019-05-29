Dr. Kevin Ryan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ryan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Ryan, MD
Overview
Dr. Kevin Ryan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Opelika, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of South Alabama College Of Medicine and is affiliated with East Alabama Medical Center and Lake Martin Community Hospital.
Dr. Ryan works at
Locations
Pinnacle Cardiovascular Associates2601 Village Professional Dr N, Opelika, AL 36801 Directions (334) 528-5400
Hospital Affiliations
- East Alabama Medical Center
- Lake Martin Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ryan takes time with each patient. He is very thorough. He was the only person that figured out what was wrong after visiting UAB and Vanderbilt. He is the best!
About Dr. Kevin Ryan, MD
- Cardiology
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of South Alabama College Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ryan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ryan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ryan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ryan works at
Dr. Ryan has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ryan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Ryan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ryan.
