Dr. Kevin Ruhge, MD

Breast Reconstruction Surgery
27 years of experience
Dr. Kevin Ruhge, MD is a Breast Reconstruction Surgery Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Breast Reconstruction Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ohio and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.

Dr. Ruhge works at Kevin M Ruhge MD in Pasadena, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Diagnostic Ctr for Men Pc-laguna Hills
    50 Alessandro Pl Ste 300, Pasadena, CA 91105 (626) 397-9095

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Huntington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Health Net
    MultiPlan
    UnitedHealthCare

    Apr 29, 2018
    I was extremely satisfied with Dr. Rughe. He took great care of me from the beginning to the end. I felt comfortable trusting him with my body . He is very personable . He knew exactly what to do with me . He gave me a whole new tummy . And cute belly button . And a smaller waistline . And I will always recommend him to my family and friends . Trust me you do not need a second opinion . He is the right surgeon for you ! Thank you Dr. Rughe , and Maria . Sincerely Olivia salazar age 50
    Olivia Salzar in 38017 Aidea st. Palmdale ca 93552 — Apr 29, 2018
    About Dr. Kevin Ruhge, MD

    Breast Reconstruction Surgery
    27 years of experience
    English
    1730227430
    Education & Certifications

    University Of S Ca/lac And Usc
    Med Coll Of Ohio
    Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kevin Ruhge, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ruhge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ruhge has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ruhge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Ruhge. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ruhge.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ruhge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ruhge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

