Dr. Kevin Rosenberg, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (8)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience
Dr. Kevin Rosenberg, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Liverpool, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Mi Med Sch and is affiliated with Crouse Hospital and Upstate University Hospital.

Dr. Rosenberg works at Retina Vitreous Surgeons Of Central New York Pc in Liverpool, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vitreous Hemorrhage, Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear and Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Retina-vitreous Surgeons of Central Ny PC
    200 Greenfield Pkwy, Liverpool, NY 13088 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 422-2020

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Crouse Hospital
  • Upstate University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vitreous Hemorrhage
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear
Age-Related Macular Degeneration

Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blepharorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Iridectomy Chevron Icon
Iridotomy Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Removal of Intraocular Foreign Body Chevron Icon
Repair of Eye Laceration Chevron Icon
Scleral Reinforcement Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Kevin Rosenberg, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1255560157
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Kresge Eye Inst Wayne State
    Residency
    • New York Eye & Ear Infirmary
    Medical Education
    • University of Mi Med Sch
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

