Dr. Kevin Rosenbach, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kevin Rosenbach, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Lee Memorial Hospital, Maine Medical Center and NCH Baker Downtown.
Dr. Rosenbach works at
Locations
-
1
Naples Allergy Center2500 Vanderbilt Beach Rd Ste 1103, Naples, FL 34109 Directions (239) 596-5560
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Lee Memorial Hospital
- Maine Medical Center
- NCH Baker Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Ambetter
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medico
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Peach State Health Plan
- POMCO Group
- Simplifi
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia

Ratings & Reviews
The first time I met Dr Rosenbach I was blown away by his kind, compassionate nature and that has never once wavered during the nearly 6 years I've been his patient. Dr Rosenbach is renown in his field and his brilliance never ceases to amaze me. He correctly diagnosed the two immune deficiencies that all my other doctors had overlooked. In his soft spoken, comforting way he carefully explains things thoroughly and patiently, without giving anyone the rush act. And Dr Rosenbach's LPN/business manager, Missy - what a godsend she is!! She has the same kindhearted, calming personality as Dr Rosenbach and they each make me feel so valued as a patient. Anytime I've ever asked Missy to do anything she always gets it done immediately and with exemplary follow-up.
About Dr. Kevin Rosenbach, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1841268133
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida College of Medicine
- Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch
- RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosenbach has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosenbach accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosenbach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosenbach has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Pollen Allergy and Animal Allergies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosenbach on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenbach. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenbach.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenbach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenbach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.