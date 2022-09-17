Dr. Kevin Rose, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rose is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Rose, MD
Overview
Dr. Kevin Rose, MD is a Breast Reconstruction Surgery Specialist in Orem, UT. They graduated from Meharry Medical College and is affiliated with American Fork Hospital, Mountain View Hospital, Orem Community Hospital, Timpanogos Regional Hospital and Utah Valley Hospital.
Locations
The Rose Clinic920 E 800 N Ste 101, Orem, UT 84097 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- American Fork Hospital
- Mountain View Hospital
- Orem Community Hospital
- Timpanogos Regional Hospital
- Utah Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- We do not accept health insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rose and his staff assured I would be taken care of and did just that. I love my results.
About Dr. Kevin Rose, MD
- Breast Reconstruction Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1245276021
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- University Hospitals of Cleveland
- Meharry Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rose has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rose has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rose speaks Spanish.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Rose. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rose.
