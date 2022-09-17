See All Plastic Surgeons in Orem, UT
Dr. Kevin Rose, MD is a Breast Reconstruction Surgery Specialist in Orem, UT. They graduated from Meharry Medical College and is affiliated with American Fork Hospital, Mountain View Hospital, Orem Community Hospital, Timpanogos Regional Hospital and Utah Valley Hospital.

Dr. Rose works at The Rose Clinic in Orem, UT. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    The Rose Clinic
    920 E 800 N Ste 101, Orem, UT 84097 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

  • American Fork Hospital
  • Mountain View Hospital
  • Orem Community Hospital
  • Timpanogos Regional Hospital
  • Utah Valley Hospital

Age Spots
Aging Face
Body Disproportion
    • We do not accept health insurance

    Sep 17, 2022
    Dr. Rose and his staff assured I would be taken care of and did just that. I love my results.
    Brittany Foster — Sep 17, 2022
    • Breast Reconstruction Surgery
    • English, Spanish
    • 1245276021
    • Cleveland Clinic Foundation
    • University Hospitals of Cleveland
    • Meharry Medical College
    Dr. Kevin Rose, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rose is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rose has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rose has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    59 patients have reviewed Dr. Rose. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rose.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rose, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rose appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

