Overview

Dr. Kevin Rosas, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saratoga Springs, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Glens Falls Hospital and Saratoga Hospital.



Dr. Rosas works at Orthopedic Associates Saratoga in Saratoga Springs, NY with other offices in Halfmoon, NY, Schenectady, NY and Mechanicville, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.