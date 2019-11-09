Dr. Kevin Roof, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roof is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Roof, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kevin Roof, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of North Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.
Dr. Roof works at
Locations
-
1
Novant Health Cancer Institute Radiation Oncology - Charlotte125 Queens Rd Ste 150, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 908-2236
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Roof?
Dr. Roof is very respectful and caring. He is very thorough with details. Relates in an understanding manner. I feel very fortunate to be in his care. I totally TRUST being in his care.
About Dr. Kevin Roof, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1528027547
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Queens Medical Center
- University Of North Carolina School Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roof has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roof accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roof has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roof works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Roof. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roof.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roof, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roof appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.