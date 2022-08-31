Overview

Dr. Kevin Rogan, MD is a Cardiovascular & Metabolic Disease Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Metabolic Diseases, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital and Inova Loudoun Hospital.



Dr. Rogan works at Inova Medical Group - Cardiology in Fairfax, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Lipid Disorders, Hyperlipidemia and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.