Dr. Kevin Robinson, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
5 (7)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Dr. Kevin Robinson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch and is affiliated with Lakeland Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Robinson works at Lakeland Regional Health Grasslands Campus in Lakeland, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Earwax Buildup and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Lakeland Regional Health Grasslands Campus
    3030 Harden Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33803 (863) 284-5000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Lakeland Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Jan 21, 2020
    For forty years I've had intense Sinus infections which led to severe headaches. I've been to 5 Doctors and clinics who "specialize" in this condition. I was told there is nothing more they could do. Dr. Robinson found the problem, operated on it, and completely relieved the problem. He was the only ENT (who usually consider themselves God-like) that had the compassion, and determination to fix my problem once and for all times.....and he did. 4 years headache-free!!!!
    Ken Ritola — Jan 21, 2020
    35 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1013024975
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Wayne State U-Harper Hosp
    Detroit Med Ctr
    Univ of MI Med Sch
    Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Dr. Kevin Robinson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Robinson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Robinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Robinson works at Lakeland Regional Health Grasslands Campus in Lakeland, FL. View the full address on Dr. Robinson’s profile.

    Dr. Robinson has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Earwax Buildup and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Robinson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Robinson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robinson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Robinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Robinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

