Overview

Dr. Kevin Rigtrup, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center and Tristar Summit Medical Center.



Dr. Rigtrup works at The Frist Clinic at TriStar Centennial - Suite 400 in Nashville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.