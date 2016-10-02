Dr. Kevin Riess, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Riess is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Riess, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kevin Riess, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Virginia, MN. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center, Essentia Health-Northern Pines (Aurora) and Essentia Health-Virginia.
Dr. Riess works at
Locations
-
1
Office1101 9th St N, Virginia, MN 55792 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Riess?
Dr Reiss is a gifted surgeon, friendly and engaging while carefully explaining everything about a hernia repair, His team of surgical nurses and the anesthetist Dr Tshlumba, who couldn't have been kinder, they made it a completely positive experience... i searched across the range (including duluth) asking nurse anesthetists, other Doctors and nurses for the best surgeon available and Dr Riess' name was always on top. Thanks
About Dr. Kevin Riess, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1083871586
Education & Certifications
- Gundersen Luth Medical Center
- Gundersen Luth Medical Center
- University of Minnesota Medical School
- General Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
- Essentia Health-Northern Pines (Aurora)
- Essentia Health-Virginia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Riess has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Riess accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Riess using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Riess has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Riess works at
Dr. Riess has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy and Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Riess on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Riess. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Riess.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Riess, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Riess appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.