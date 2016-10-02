See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Virginia, MN
Dr. Kevin Riess, MD

Colorectal Surgery
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kevin Riess, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Virginia, MN. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center, Essentia Health-Northern Pines (Aurora) and Essentia Health-Virginia.

Dr. Riess works at Practice in Virginia, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy and Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Office
    1101 9th St N, Virginia, MN 55792 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hemorrhoids
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage)
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Cyst Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 02, 2016
    Dr Reiss is a gifted surgeon, friendly and engaging while carefully explaining everything about a hernia repair, His team of surgical nurses and the anesthetist Dr Tshlumba, who couldn't have been kinder, they made it a completely positive experience... i searched across the range (including duluth) asking nurse anesthetists, other Doctors and nurses for the best surgeon available and Dr Riess' name was always on top. Thanks
    Bernard M in Hibbing — Oct 02, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kevin Riess, MD
    About Dr. Kevin Riess, MD

    • Colorectal Surgery
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1083871586
    Education & Certifications

    • Gundersen Luth Medical Center
    • Gundersen Luth Medical Center
    • University of Minnesota Medical School
    • General Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
    • Essentia Health-Northern Pines (Aurora)
    • Essentia Health-Virginia

