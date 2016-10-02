Overview

Dr. Kevin Riess, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Virginia, MN. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center, Essentia Health-Northern Pines (Aurora) and Essentia Health-Virginia.



Dr. Riess works at Practice in Virginia, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy and Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.