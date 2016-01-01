See All Podiatric Surgeons in Boston, MA
Dr. Kevin Riemer, MD

Podiatric Surgery
Dr. Kevin Riemer, MD is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Milton and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.

Dr. Riemer works at DC 431 in Boston, MA with other offices in Milton, MA, Chelsea, MA and Needham, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Beth Israel Medical Center Podiatry
    185 Pilgrim Rd, Boston, MA 02215 (617) 632-8428
    Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-milton
    199 Reedsdale Rd, Milton, MA 02186 (617) 298-0567
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Beth Israel Healthcarechelsea
    1000 Broadway, Chelsea, MA 02150 (617) 975-6096
    Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-needham Campus
    148 Chestnut St, Needham, MA 02492 (781) 453-3000
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Milton
  • Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Foot Fracture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Foot Fracture

Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan

    About Dr. Kevin Riemer, MD

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1801052105
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kevin Riemer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Riemer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Riemer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Riemer has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Riemer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Riemer has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Riemer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Riemer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Riemer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

