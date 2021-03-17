Dr. Kevin Rice, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rice is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Rice, MD
Overview
Dr. Kevin Rice, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Rice Eye Associates Pllc6238 POPLAR AVE, Memphis, TN 38119 Directions (901) 761-4292
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Really great doctor. My eyes have never been better. Thank you!
About Dr. Kevin Rice, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1992729859
Education & Certifications
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rice has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rice accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rice has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rice has seen patients for Benign Neoplasm of Eye, Benign Neoplasm of Choroid and Eye Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rice on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Rice. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rice.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rice, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rice appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.