Dr. Kevin Rice, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Rice works at Rice Eye Associates in Memphis, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Neoplasm of Eye, Benign Neoplasm of Choroid and Eye Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.