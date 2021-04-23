Overview

Dr. Kevin Rhodes, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital Fort Worth.



Dr. Rhodes works at North Texas Ophthlamic Plastic Surgery, PLLC in Fort Worth, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.