Dr. Kevin Reinard, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kevin Reinard, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Med Coll of WI and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Dr. Reinard works at
Locations
Toledo Hospital North Campus2130 W CENTRAL AVE, Toledo, OH 43606 Directions (419) 291-4590
ProMedica Physicians Neurosurgery6175 Levis Commons Blvd # 104, Perrysburg, OH 43551 Directions (419) 291-4590
Hospital Affiliations
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He did surgery on my back. He’s very professional and knowledgeable. He had a plan formulated before he ever met me. Wonderful Dr.
About Dr. Kevin Reinard, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Med Coll of WI
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reinard has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reinard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reinard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reinard has seen patients for Spinal Stenosis, Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reinard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Reinard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reinard.
