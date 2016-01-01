See All General Surgeons in Summerville, SC
Dr. Kevin Rankin, MD

General Surgery
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kevin Rankin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Summerville, SC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine.

Dr. Rankin works at Aspen Dental in Summerville, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Aspen Dental
    Aspen Dental
    1015 N Main St, Summerville, SC 29483

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Anal Fistula
Anorectal Abscess
Abdominal Pain
Anal Fistula
Anorectal Abscess

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthLink

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Kevin Rankin, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 45 years of experience
    • English
    • 1174621379
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
    • Duke University Hospital|Ochsner Medical Center
    • Duke University Hospital
    • Temple University School of Medicine
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kevin Rankin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rankin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rankin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rankin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Rankin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rankin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rankin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rankin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

