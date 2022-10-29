Dr. Kevin Rankin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rankin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Rankin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kevin Rankin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown.
Locations
Locations
Ascension Saint Thomas Heart Midtown301 21st Ave N # 100, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 329-5144
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
As usual, he was very thorough during recent office visit and agreed to reduce my blood thinner to just 3 days per week since I’m prone to nosebleeds.
About Dr. Kevin Rankin, MD
- Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1053314963
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Med Center
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rankin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rankin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rankin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rankin has seen patients for Aortic Valve Regurgitation, Heart Disease and Mitral Valve Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rankin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Rankin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rankin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rankin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rankin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.