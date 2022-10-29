Overview

Dr. Kevin Rankin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown.



Dr. Rankin works at Ascension Saint Thomas Heart Midtown in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Valve Regurgitation, Heart Disease and Mitral Valve Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.