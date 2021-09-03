See All Family Doctors in Henderson, NV
Family Medicine
5 (8)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kevin Ramsey, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from COMMUNITY HOSPITAL OF ROANOKE VALLEY / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES.

Dr. Ramsey works at Innovative Medical LLC in Henderson, NV. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Innovative Medical LLC
    4130 E SUNSET RD, Henderson, NV 89014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 670-0397
  2. 2
    Horizon Womens Health
    3005 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy Ste 100, Henderson, NV 89052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 670-0397

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Pain
Edema
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Chronic Pain
Edema
Electrocardiogram (EKG)

Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Edema Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Nerve Injury Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
X-Ray Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Sep 03, 2021
There are so few Doctors that take the time to talk to you about the how & why of our health, preventative medicine and medications. Dr. Ramsey is a breath of fresh air! Great bedside manor, very thorough, and genuinely cares about his patients. I highly recommend Dr. Ramsey to anyone that wants modern medicine with a small town doctor experience.
Dianna J — Sep 03, 2021
About Dr. Kevin Ramsey, MD

  • Family Medicine
  • 15 years of experience
  • English
  • 1053591149
Education & Certifications

  • COMMUNITY HOSPITAL OF ROANOKE VALLEY / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Kevin Ramsey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramsey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Ramsey has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Ramsey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Ramsey works at Innovative Medical LLC in Henderson, NV. View the full address on Dr. Ramsey’s profile.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramsey. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramsey.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramsey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramsey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

