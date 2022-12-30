Dr. Kevin Quigley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quigley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Quigley, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kevin Quigley, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in O Fallon, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital, Progress West Hospital, SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis and SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles.
Signature Orthopedics - O'Fallon9323 Phoenix Village Pkwy, O Fallon, MO 63368 Directions (636) 561-0871Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Signature Orthopedics - St. Peters112 Piper Hill Dr Ste 6, Saint Peters, MO 63376 Directions (636) 229-5900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital
- Progress West Hospital
- SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis
- SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles
Dr. Quigley did a reverse right shoulder replacement for me due to damage caused by arthritis. He is an experienced and confident surgeon I will eventually have him perform a right knee replacement.
About Dr. Kevin Quigley, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1447454103
Education & Certifications
- Cardinal Glennon Children's Medical Center
- Saint Louis University Health Sciences Center
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
- Saint Louis University
- Orthopedic Surgery
