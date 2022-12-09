Overview

Dr. Kevin Pugh, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pikeville, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Hazard Arh Regional Medical Center, Lonesome Pine Hospital, Pikeville Medical Center, Tug Valley Arh Regional Medical Center and Whitesburg Arh Hospital.



Dr. Pugh works at Pikeville Medical Center in Pikeville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Steroid Injection and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.