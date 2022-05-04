Overview

Dr. Kevin Pressley, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Altamonte Springs and Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Pressley works at Kevin L Pressley DO PA in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.