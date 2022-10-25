Dr. Kevin Prendiville, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prendiville is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Prendiville, MD
Overview
Dr. Kevin Prendiville, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Desert Regional Medical Center, Eisenhower Medical Center and Mission Hospital - Laguna Beach.
Locations
John Hodgkinson Inc.40055 Bob Hope Dr Ste J, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Directions (760) 346-5005
Hospital Affiliations
- Desert Regional Medical Center
- Eisenhower Medical Center
- Mission Hospital - Laguna Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I was very impressed with the care I received, from the minute I enterded Dr. Prendiville's office to the completion of my cataract surgery. The staff is friendly and helped to put my mind at ease. Dr. Prendiville was thorough in his exam and took the time to explain the procedure, answer questions, and gave me options as to what I wanted done. The El Mirador Surgery Center was also staffed by caring people. I was amazed when the eye covering was removed the day after surgery. Everything was bright and clear. I had the other eye done the following week. I now can see without the help of my trifocals. All in all, I highly recommend Dr. Prendiville for cataract surgery.
About Dr. Kevin Prendiville, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Martin Luther King Hosp
- V A Long Beach Healthcare System
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Loyola Marymount University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prendiville has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prendiville accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prendiville has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prendiville speaks Spanish.
99 patients have reviewed Dr. Prendiville. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prendiville.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prendiville, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prendiville appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.