Dr. Kevin Powers, DPM

Podiatry
3 (36)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kevin Powers, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bloomington, IN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Osteopathic Medicine And Health Sciences / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Indiana University Health Bedford Hospital and Iu Health Bloomington Hospital.

Dr. Powers works at Kevin Powers DPM in Bloomington, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bloomington Ent
    1791 W 3RD ST, Bloomington, IN 47404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 333-4422
    Monday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Indiana University Health Bedford Hospital
  • Iu Health Bloomington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Heel Spur
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis
Heel Spur
Bunion

Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Nov 05, 2020
    I saw Dr Powers on February 28, 2020 for a second opinion about a broken leg and ankle. He immediately recognized I was receiving improper care and took steps that ultimately saved my left foot from amputation. The level of care and concern I received was excellent.
    Tim R — Nov 05, 2020
    About Dr. Kevin Powers, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • 35 years of experience
    • English
    • 1902804685
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Osteopathic Medicine And Health Sciences / College of Osteopathic Medicine
    • Indiana University
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.