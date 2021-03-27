Overview

Dr. Kevin Pounds, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Tucson Medical Center.



Dr. Pounds works at Orange Grove Family Practice in Tucson, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.