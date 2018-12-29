Dr. Kevin Potts, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Potts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Potts, MD
Overview
Dr. Kevin Potts, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Louisville, KY.
Dr. Potts works at
Locations
-
1
University Surgical Assocs PSC401 E Chestnut St Unit 710, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 583-8303
-
2
University Surgical Assocs PSC2051 Clevidence Blvd, Clarksville, IN 47129 Directions (502) 583-8303
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Louisville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Center Care
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Commission for Children with Special Needs
- Community Care of Southern Indiana
- Cooperative Care and Hospital Agreement
- CorVel
- Direct Care America/Primary Health Services (DCA/PHS)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Hospice & Palliative Care Services,Inc.
- Humana
- Indiana Health Network
- Kentucky Department of Juvenile Justice
- Kentucky Racing Health and Welfare
- MDwise
- Medicaid of Indiana
- Medicaid of Kentucky
- Methodist Hospital Community Care Network
- MultiPlan
- Optimum United Healthcare Bone Marrow Transplant
- Owensboro Community Health Network
- Passport Health Plan
- Passport Home Health
- Preferred Health Plan, Inc.
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Sagamore Health Network
- Southern Indiana Health Organization (SIHO)
- Tricare
- United Church of Christ
- United Teacher Associates Insurance Company
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Potts is a wonderful doctor. He is a skilled doctor but more importantly, he is a patient and caring individual. He is unique as he takes the necessary time with you and treats you as an individual.
About Dr. Kevin Potts, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1740391234
Education & Certifications
- University Of Louisville
- Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Potts has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Potts accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Potts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Potts works at
Dr. Potts has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Potts on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Potts. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Potts.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Potts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Potts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.