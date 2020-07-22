Overview

Dr. Kevin Plaisance, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans|Louisiana State University School Of Medicine, New Orleans and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital and Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore.



Dr. Plaisance works at Ochsner Health Center - Covington in Covington, LA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.