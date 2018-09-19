Overview

Dr. Kevin Phelps, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio Univ College Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's, ProMedica Toledo Hospital and University of Toledo Medical Center.



Dr. Phelps works at The University Of Toledo in Toledo, OH with other offices in Maumee, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.