See All General Surgeons in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Kevin Petersen, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Kevin Petersen, MD

General Surgery
4.2 (48)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Kevin Petersen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    653 N Town Center Dr Ste 314, Las Vegas, NV 89144 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 256-7616

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Summerlin Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Incisional Hernia
Inguinal Hernia
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Incisional Hernia
Inguinal Hernia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna
    • We do not accept health insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 48 ratings
    Patient Ratings (48)
    5 Star
    (38)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Petersen?

    Nov 29, 2021
    My experience with Dr. Petersen and his staff was 100% positive. Dr. Petersen is one of the best doctors I’ve come across in 50 yrs. He’s an honest, straight shooter. I wish he was a family doctor as well. He repaired an inguinal hernia for me. I’m very active with cycling/hiking/walking. I didn’t want any mesh/foreign substances in my body and all the complications/stress that could arise with mesh. My research into no-mesh hernia surgery led me to Dr. Petersen and I would rate him the best in the world based on my experience. The scheduling, office visit and surgery were all very smooth.
    Kevin — Nov 29, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kevin Petersen, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Kevin Petersen, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Petersen to family and friends

    Dr. Petersen's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Petersen

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Kevin Petersen, MD.

    About Dr. Kevin Petersen, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1205971066
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • LA County/USC Med Ctr
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Chicago Medical School
    Residency
    Internship
    • UCLA & Affil Hosps
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Tufts University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Utah
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kevin Petersen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Petersen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Petersen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Petersen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    48 patients have reviewed Dr. Petersen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Petersen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Petersen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Petersen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Kevin Petersen, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.