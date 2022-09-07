Overview

Dr. Kevin Perman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital, Medstar Georgetown University Hospital, Medstar Washington Hospital Center, Sibley Memorial Hospital, The George Washington University Hospital and Uva Prince William Medical Center.



Dr. Perman works at Ophthalmic Plastic/Orbital Cons in Bethesda, MD with other offices in Washington, DC, Fairfax, VA, Haymarket, VA and Greenbelt, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Entropion, Ectropion of Eyelid and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.