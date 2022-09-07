See All Ophthalmologists in Bethesda, MD
Dr. Kevin Perman, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (25)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience
Dr. Kevin Perman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital, Medstar Georgetown University Hospital, Medstar Washington Hospital Center, Sibley Memorial Hospital, The George Washington University Hospital and Uva Prince William Medical Center.

Dr. Perman works at Ophthalmic Plastic/Orbital Cons in Bethesda, MD with other offices in Washington, DC, Fairfax, VA, Haymarket, VA and Greenbelt, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Entropion, Ectropion of Eyelid and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kevin I. Perman MD PC
    6420 Rockledge Dr Ste 4300, Bethesda, MD 20817 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 571-0000
  2. 2
    Center for Eyelid and Facial Plastic Surgery
    1800 K St NW Ste 921, Washington, DC 20006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (202) 615-5525
  3. 3
    Center for Eyelid and Facial Plastic Surgery
    8505 Arlington Blvd Ste 210, Fairfax, VA 22031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 849-8185
  4. 4
    Center for Eyelid and Facial Plastic Surgery
    15195 Heathcote Blvd Ste 310, Haymarket, VA 20169 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 341-9800
  5. 5
    Ophthalmic Plstc&Orbital Consul
    7501 Greenway Center Dr Ste 220, Greenbelt, MD 20770 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 571-0000
  6. 6
    Victoria Plastic Surgery Center Inc.
    8503 Arlington Blvd Ste 130, Fairfax, VA 22031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 846-0097

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inova Fairfax Hospital
  • Medstar Georgetown University Hospital
  • Medstar Washington Hospital Center
  • Sibley Memorial Hospital
  • The George Washington University Hospital
  • Uva Prince William Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Entropion
Ectropion of Eyelid
Eyelid Disorders
Entropion Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Orbital Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Sep 07, 2022
    From start to finish, the experience was just lovely. Staff was knowledgeable and friendly. Dr. Perman was a delight. I am very happy with my results - bilateral lower lid blepharoplasty. I had bags for days (hereditary.) No more!
    Christina Johnson — Sep 07, 2022
    About Dr. Kevin Perman, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1457372872
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Jules Stein Eye Inst-UCLA
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Washington Hospital Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kevin Perman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Perman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Perman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Perman has seen patients for Entropion, Ectropion of Eyelid and Eyelid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Perman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

