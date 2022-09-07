Dr. Kevin Perman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Perman, MD
Overview
Dr. Kevin Perman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital, Medstar Georgetown University Hospital, Medstar Washington Hospital Center, Sibley Memorial Hospital, The George Washington University Hospital and Uva Prince William Medical Center.
Locations
1
Kevin I. Perman MD PC6420 Rockledge Dr Ste 4300, Bethesda, MD 20817 Directions (301) 571-0000
2
Center for Eyelid and Facial Plastic Surgery1800 K St NW Ste 921, Washington, DC 20006 Directions (202) 615-5525
3
Center for Eyelid and Facial Plastic Surgery8505 Arlington Blvd Ste 210, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 849-8185
4
Center for Eyelid and Facial Plastic Surgery15195 Heathcote Blvd Ste 310, Haymarket, VA 20169 Directions (703) 341-9800
5
Ophthalmic Plstc&Orbital Consul7501 Greenway Center Dr Ste 220, Greenbelt, MD 20770 Directions (301) 571-0000
6
Victoria Plastic Surgery Center Inc.8503 Arlington Blvd Ste 130, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 846-0097
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Medstar Georgetown University Hospital
- Medstar Washington Hospital Center
- Sibley Memorial Hospital
- The George Washington University Hospital
- Uva Prince William Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
From start to finish, the experience was just lovely. Staff was knowledgeable and friendly. Dr. Perman was a delight. I am very happy with my results - bilateral lower lid blepharoplasty. I had bags for days (hereditary.) No more!
About Dr. Kevin Perman, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Jules Stein Eye Inst-UCLA
- Washington Hospital Center
- G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perman has seen patients for Entropion, Ectropion of Eyelid and Eyelid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Perman speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Perman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perman.
